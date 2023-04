Suryakumar Yadav: दिल्लीविरुद्ध सामन्यात सूर्यकुमार शून्यावर आऊट; नेटकऱ्यांनी उडवली खिल्ली

Another Golden duck for Suryakumar Yadav. 🤣😭😭



4th golden duck within a month😅😅



But but he is better than ABD 😅🥱#MIvsDC #DCvMI #SuryakumarYadav https://t.co/mLwAt3nXRU pic.twitter.com/oi6DF151nC