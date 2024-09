पॅरिस पॅरालिम्पिकमध्ये कलेक्टरची कमाल, बॅडमिंटनची फायनल गाठली, सुहाय एल वाय आज सुवर्णपदकासाठी खेळणार

Badminton, #ParisParalympics: Collector sahab, Suhas Yathiraj, is in the Gold medal match.. Beats his compatriot Sukanta Kadam in the SFs of SL4 category 21-17 21-12 to make it to the finals of the Paralympics on consecutive occasions..



Well done Suhas ji.. 👏🙏🇮🇳 pic.twitter.com/wzEUMJk5G0