Praggnanandhaa : प्रज्ञानंदने विश्वनाथन आनंदला मागे टाकले, वर्ल्ड चॅम्पियन खेळाडूला हरवून रचला इतिहास

With defeating the World Champion Ding Liren, Praggnanandhaa is now the India no.1 chess player in live ratings! Praggnanandhaa has a rating of 2748.3 now, surpassing the 5-time World Champion Vishy Anand rated 2748.



