Paris Olympics 2024 : पॅरिस ऑलिम्पिकमध्ये भारत पहिले पदक पक्के; १० मी एअर पिस्टलमध्ये मनू भाकर अंतिम फेरीत

🇮🇳Update: 10M AIR PISTOL WOMEN'S QUALIFICATION Results 👇🏼



- @realmanubhaker finished 3rd with a score of 580

- @SangwanRhythm finished 15th with a total score of 573



Manu Bhaker qualified for the finals, also shooting the highest number of Perfect Scores (27). pic.twitter.com/OyD3tqeOkQ