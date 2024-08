Neeraj Chopra : नीरज चोप्राने अवघ्या १४ दिवसांत ऑलिम्पिक रेकॉर्ड मोडला, केला मोसमातील सर्वोत्तम थ्रो!

Feeling so bad for Neeraj Chopra 💔



90m will come for sure .



Neeraj was nowhere close to his best in 1st 5 throws gave his all in at 6th throw with SB of 89.49m !!



Common Neeraj 90m will come for sure !!#NeerajChopra #DiamondLeague #Javelin pic.twitter.com/Omuoapm3gK