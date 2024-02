India vs Germany Women Hockey : ऑलिम्पिक पात्रता फेरीत टीम इंडियाचा पराभव, उपांत्य फेरीत जर्मनीचा विजय

After a solid performance throughout the game, win alluded the team in sudden death (Shootout) after the Full time ended with a last minute equalizer from Ishika.



Germany are into the finals, we face Japan for the coveted 3rd spot.



FT:

Germany 🇩🇪 2 - India 🇮🇳 2



30'… pic.twitter.com/V4aliv8q8m