Para Championship 2024 : मजुराच्या लेकीनं जपानमध्ये रचला इतिहास, आई-वडिलांना टोमणे मारणाऱ्यांना लगावली सणसणीत चपराक

Double delight for Team 🇮🇳 at The World Para Athletic Championship 🇯🇵☑️



Super delighted as our athletes create a new World Record & clinch #Paralympics2024 quota🥳



Meet the champions👇#TOPScheme para athlete, Deepthi Jeevanji clinches 🥇in Women’s 400m T20 final with world… pic.twitter.com/s4fZvy79po