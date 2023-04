Fashion trends: या मस्ट हॅव ज्वेलरीने तुमच्या लूकमध्ये जोडा एक्स्ट्रा ग्लॅमर

( 1 / 7 )

Jewellery has been a staple in the fashionable world for centuries, and with every passing year, we notice new trends emerging. Whether you’re a fan of statement pieces or prefer something more delicate, there are certain jewellery pieces that every fashionista should have in their collection. Chaitanya V Cotha, Executive Director, 150 Year C. Krishniah Chetty Group Of Jewellers, shared with HT lifestyle, the latest trends in jewellery and highlight some must-have pieces for any fashion-conscious individual. ( Pinterest )