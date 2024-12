Open AI चा पर्दाफाश करणाऱ्या अवघ्या २६ वर्षीय भारतीय इंजिनिअर सुचिर बालाजीचा अमेरिकेत मृत्यू, फ्लॅटमध्ये सापडला मृतदेह

🚨🇺🇸 OPENAI WHISTLEBLOWER FOUND DEAD IN SAN FRANCISCO



Suchir Balaji, 26, the ex-OpenAI researcher who exposed its alleged “copy now, ask forgiveness later” approach to copyright, was found dead in his apartment on Nov. 26 after a wellness check.



Police say there’s “no evidence… https://t.co/pPfanfiGCu pic.twitter.com/D8OSmiJXb4