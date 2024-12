३ महिने रिचार्जचं टेन्शन नाही, सरकार देत आहे मोफत डेटा; जाणून घ्या व्हायरल मेसेजचे सत्य

Did you receive a #WhatsApp message claiming the central government is giving 3 months of free recharge to all Indian users under the 'Pradhan Mantri Free Recharge Yojana' ⁉️#PIBFactCheck



❌Beware! This claim is 𝐟𝐚𝐤𝐞



✔️ The Government of India is not running such a scheme pic.twitter.com/23QYh1P3Ms