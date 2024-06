Viral Video : धक्कादायक! भाजप उमेदवाराच्या पराभवाच्या जल्लोषासाठी बकऱ्याच्या डोक्यावर फोटो लावून दिला बळी

This is how Annamalai’s political rivals ‘celebrated’ DMK win in Tamil Nadu - by slaughtering a goat in full public view, with a picture of Annamalai on it.



Barbaric.



This is how the anti- Santan I.N.D.I Alliance will butcher the Hindus, if they ever come to power.



Initial… pic.twitter.com/Sdm7mfPD8c