तामिळनाडूत रेल्वेचा भीषण अपघात! म्हैसूर-दरभंगा बागमती एक्स्प्रेसची मालगाडीला समोरा समोर धडक, डब्यांना लागली आग

#WATCH | Six coaches of Train No.12578 (MYS-DBG) Mysore to Darbhanga were derailed after it collided with a goods train at around 20.30 hours. No causalities were reported. A few people were injured. The medical relief van and rescue team have started to move from Chennai… https://t.co/X9nIQ6uk3U pic.twitter.com/LPqfeXsF68