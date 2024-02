Viral News: वंदे भारत एक्स्प्रेसमधील नॉन-व्हेज थाळीत झुरळ; आयआरसीटीसीनं मागितली माफी

I was travelling on 1/02/2024 train no. 20173 RKMP to JBP (Vande Bharat Exp)

I was traumatized by seeing dead COCKROACH in the food packet given by them.@narendramodi @AshwiniVaishnaw @drmjabalpur @wc_railway @Central_Railway @RailMinIndia @IRCTCofficial @fssaiindia @MOFPI_GOI pic.twitter.com/YILLixgLzj