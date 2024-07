Kathua attack : २ महिन्यात २ मुले गमावली! कठुआ हल्ल्यात शहीद झालेल्या जवानाच्या कुटूंबीयांवर कोसळला दु:खाचा डोंगर

#NashakNavtaraCorps

Commander & all ranks paid homage to #bravehearts Nb Sub Anand Singh,Hav Kamal Singh, Nk Vinod Singh, Rfn Anuj Negi & Rfn Adarsh Negi for sacrificing their lives in service of the nation. We stand in solidarity with the bereaved family members.@adgpi pic.twitter.com/HT4bO2RgcT