Karnataka Accident : फळं- भाज्या घेऊन जाणारा ट्रक ५० मीटर खोल दरीत कोसळला; १० जणांचा मृत्यू, अनेक जण जखमी

#WATCH | Karnataka | 10 died and 15 injured after a truck carrying them met with an accident early morning today. All of them were travelling to Kumta market from Savanur to sell vegetables: SP Narayana M, Karwar, Uttara Kannada



