ISRO रचणार इतिहास! शनिवारी प्रक्षेपित होणार INSAT 3DS उपग्रह, काय आहे खास?

🚀GSLV-F14/🛰️INSAT-3DS Mission:

The mission is set for lift-off on February 17, 2024, at 17:30 Hrs. IST from SDSC-SHAR, Sriharikota.

In its 16th flight, the GSLV aims to deploy INSAT-3DS, a meteorological and disaster warning satellite.

The mission is fully funded by the… pic.twitter.com/s4I6Z8S2Vw