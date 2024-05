Pilgrims from Amravati died: महाराष्ट्रातील चार भाविक पंजाबमध्ये भीषण रस्ते अपघातात ठार

The car in which the family was travelling after it met with the accident at Raipur Rasoolpur village on the Jalandhar-Pathankot highway on Monday. (HT Photo)