Farmer Protest news : शेतकऱ्यांचा ‘दिल्ली चलो’; सीमांवर कडक बंदोबस्त, रेल्वे, मेट्रोची कसून तपासणी

The Delhi Police said it will be keeping a strict vigil at the Tikri, Singhu, and Ghazipur borders, as well as railway and Metro stations and bus stands. (ANI)