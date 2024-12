Fact Check: विद्यार्थ्यांना मोफत लॅपटॉप मिळणार, केंद्र सरकारनं आणली नवी योजना? जाणून घ्या सत्य

Claim: The Government Of India is offering free laptops to students under the PM Free Laptop Yojana 2024 #PIBFactCheck



▪️ This claim is #FAKE



▪️ The GOI is running no such scheme



Send your queries to👇



📲 +91 8799711259

📩 factcheck@pib.gov.in pic.twitter.com/JsQBLnc9jw