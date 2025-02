Budget 2025: १२ लाखापर्यंतचे उत्पन्न टॅक्स फ्री; सोशल मीडियावर आला Memes चा महापूर, हसून होईल पुरेवाट

Nirmala Sitharaman : No Income payable on income of up to ₹12,00,000 in the New Tax Regime



