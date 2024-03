Malad public toilet News: मालाडमध्ये सार्वजनिक शौचालयाच्या गटारात पडून दोघांचा मृत्यू, एक जण जखमी

#WATCH | Maharashtra: Visuals from the spot where three people fell into an underground sewer of a public toilet in Malad West, yesterday.



Two people (Suraj Kevat and Bikas Kevat) died while one (Ramlagan Kevat) is in condition critical: BMC's Mumbai Fire Brigade (MFB) https://t.co/Y9UKAnQQG8 pic.twitter.com/YXcVLPpbgi