मी एक महिला आहे, माल नाही! अरविंद सावंत यांच्या 'त्या' वक्तव्यावरून शायना एनसी पोहोचल्या पोलीस ठाण्यात

#WATCH | Mumbai: On Shiv Sena (UBT) leader Arvind Sawant's 'imported maal' remark, Shiv Sena leader Shaina NC says, "On one side there is Eknath Shinde's Ladki Behan Yojana, on the other side there is Prime Minister's Ujjwala, Mudra Banking, Housing Scheme, where women are… https://t.co/ASksHmuLak pic.twitter.com/uWirkS7SST