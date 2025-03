नागपूरमध्ये दगडफेक आणि जाळपोळीच्या घटनेनंतर ५० जणांना अटक; अनेक भागात संचारबंदी

Nagpur (Maharashtra) violence | Curfew has been imposed in the Police station limits of Kotwali, Ganeshpeth, Lakadganj, Pachpaoali, Shantinagar, Sakkardara, Nandanvan, Imamwada, Yashodhara Nagar and Kapil Nagar in Nagpur city. This curfew will remain in force until further… pic.twitter.com/N3CqzKcMv1