Railway Emergency Block : मुंबईकरांसाठी महत्वाची बातमी! मध्य रेल्वेवर दोन दिवस रात्रकालीन ब्लॉक, वाचा संपूर्ण वेळापत्रक

Special Traffic & Power Block



For the reconstruction of Carnac ROB, a block will be undertaken on 26/27.01.2025 (Sunday/Monday Night) from 00:30 hrs to 03:30 hrs.

Affected sections:

• UP & DOWN Slow and Fast Lines between Byculla and CSMT

• UP & DOWN Harbour Lines between… pic.twitter.com/ENcntlBQ5B