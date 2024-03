धारावी झोपडपट्टी ते आर्मीतील चकचकीत करिअर..! लेफ्टनंट उमेश किलू यांचा प्रेरणादायी प्रवास

#OTAChennai#PassingOutParade#SlumsToStars

Meet Lieutenant Umesh Keelu as he becomes an officer in the #IndianArmy today. Growing up in a tough neighborhood of #Dharavi Mumbai, the officer has overcome many challenges & is all set to #ServeTheNation 🇮🇳



