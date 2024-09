Ganesh Chaturthi 2024 : नेते बाप्पाच्या चरणी! उद्धव ठाकरे यांनी घेतलं लालबागच्या राजाचं दर्शन, पाहा व्हिडिओ

#WATCH | Former Maharashtra CM and Shiv Sena (UBT) chief Uddhav Thackeray, his wife Rashmi Thackeray and their son and party leader Aaditya Thackeray arrive at Lalbaugcha Raja in Mumbai to offer prayers to Lord Ganesh, on the occasion of #GaneshChaturthi2024 pic.twitter.com/rQoqYZqlUU