Devendra fadnavis : देवेंद्र फडणवीस आता गीतकार झाले, ‘देवाधी देव’ हे गाणं ऐकलं का? पाहा व्हिडिओ

🔱 🕉️ ShivShankar Mahadev’s unique blessings on this auspicious #MahaShivRatri Night 🔱



It’s such and amazing feeling to see that a song written by me and brought to life by @Shankar_Live and @fadnavis_amruta got blessed and recognised by @SadhguruJV himself at the… pic.twitter.com/rMlilQDk6K