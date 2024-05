Cyclone Remal : रेमल चक्रीवादळ येत्या २-३ तासांत बांगलादेशच्या किनाऱ्याजवळ धडकण्याची शक्यता

SCS RemaL over North BoB is to move northwards about 130 km E-SE of Sagar Islands (WB), 140 km SW of Khepupara (Bangladesh), 140 km S-SE of Canning (WB), 160 km S-SW of Mongla (B) and cross Bangladesh and adj WB coasts by midnight today as SCS with max wind speed of 110-120 kmph. pic.twitter.com/uXvgYiOaM7