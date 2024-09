Tumbbad: करीनाच्या क्राइम थ्रिलरवर भारी पडत आहे पुन्हा प्रदर्शित झालेला 'तुंबाड' सिनेमा, वाचा कमाई

#Tumbbad continues to surprise... Weekday trends are unimaginable for a repeat-run movie... Eyes ₹ 13.5 cr+ in *Week 1*, an impressive score.



Biz is expected to surge this Friday [#NationalCinemaDay].



[Week 1; re-release] Fri 1.65 cr, Sat 2.65 cr, Sun 3.04 cr, Mon 1.69 cr, Tue… pic.twitter.com/QMU8KdZE51