काय होतास तू... काय झालास तू.... ‘तारक मेहता का उल्टा चष्मा’ फेम गुरुचरण सिंहची अवस्था बघून चाहते हळहळले!

Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah fame actor Gurucharan Singh has returned home on 17 May. He had gone missing on 22nd April. The Police have recorded his statement in the court. Gurucharan Singh said he had gone away from home on a spiritual journey: Delhi Police



(Pic source:… https://t.co/58EpY0ENVk pic.twitter.com/0YW3z9gWue