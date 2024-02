Bigg Boss 17 Winner : मुनव्वर फारुकीने जिंकला बिग बॉस १७ चा ताज, मिळाली इतकी रक्कम

#AbhishekKumar deserved to WIN but #MunawarFaraqui𓃵 also deserved as he is more loved by his fans...

Imp thing is ki TOP 2 me mere dono Favourite the



Follow us @Biggboss17_live



Like❤️❤️. Retweet🔗🔗 for #AbhishekKumar#BiggBoss17Finale #BiggBoss17grandfinale… pic.twitter.com/a01BxXtDwG