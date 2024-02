Poonam Pandey: निधनाच्या स्टंटमुळे पूनम पांडेला मोठा झटका, नेमकं काय झालं जाणून घ्या

Mumbai, Feb 03 (ANI): Actress and model Poonam Pandey posts a video on her Instagram account and confirms she is alive and faked her death, in Mumbai on Saturday. She said her stunt was aimed at spreading awareness regarding cervical cancer. (ANI Photo) ( ANI )