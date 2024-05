Lok sabha Poll 2024 : महाराष्ट्रातील ११ मतदारसंघात ५९.५१ टक्के मतदान, मावळमध्ये फेरमतदानाची मागणी!

63.04% approximate voter turnout was recorded today in Phase 4 of #LokSabhaElection2024



Andhra Pradesh- 68.20 %

Bihar- 55.92 %

Jammu and Kashmir- 36.88%

Jharkhand- 64.30%

Madhya Pradesh- 69.16%

Maharashtra- 52.93%

Odisha- 64.23%

Telangana- 61.59%

Uttar Pradesh-… pic.twitter.com/wsjVtEayo3