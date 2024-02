Yashasvi Jaiswal Double Century : यशस्वी जैस्वालचं धमाकेदार द्विशतक, दिग्गज फलंदाजांच्या या खास क्लबमध्ये एन्ट्री

That Leap. That Celebration. That Special Feeling 👏 👏



Here's how Yashasvi Jaiswal notched up his Double Hundred 🎥 🔽



Follow the match ▶️ https://t.co/X85JZGt0EV#TeamIndia | #INDvENG | @ybj_19 | @IDFCFIRSTBank pic.twitter.com/CUiikvbQqa