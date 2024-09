IND vs BAN : टीम इंडियाचा सर्वोत्तम क्षेत्ररक्षक कोण? फिल्डिंग कोच टी दिलीप यांनी घेतली ही ४ नावं

As @ashwinravi99 likes to describe him 😃👇#TeamIndia "celebrity" fielding coach - T Dilip reacts to some splendid catches from the 1st #INDvBAN Test 👌👌 - By @RajalArora



WATCH 🎥🔽 @IDFCFIRSTBankhttps://t.co/rFSjCXkQyx