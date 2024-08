Vinod Kambli health : विनोद कांबळीला झालंय तरी काय? अवस्था पाहून चाहते हादरले, स्वतःच्या पायांवर चालताही येईना!

Sad look at Vinod Kambli’s condition He was once among best batters/fielders in 🇮🇳 cricket team Bad luck/lifestyle is the apparent cause of his present state of health His pal 'Bharat Ratna' Sachin Tendulkar & BCCI shd help in his best possible rehabilitation fast ✅☝️ pic.twitter.com/ZVSC2fpeTl