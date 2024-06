IND vs PAK : विराटकडून बॅट कशी मिळवली, मोहम्मद आमिरने सांगितला भन्नाट किस्सा, एकदा पाहाच!

"Imad ko chhodo yaar mujhe aapka bat chahiye"!



As we get closer to witnessing the #GrestestRivalry, #MohammadAamir recalls how he had got @imVkohli's bat when he arrived in India 😍



Don't miss #INDvPAK, in #T20WorldCupOnStar on SUNDAY, 9th JUNE, 6 PM, only on Star Sports… pic.twitter.com/sMEpqqp4Yb