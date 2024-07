Sourav Ganguly Birthday : नवख्या गांगुलीला संजय मांजरेकरांनी झाप झाप झापलं, खोलीत बोलावून केला होता अपमान!

4️⃣2️⃣4️⃣ intl. matches

1️⃣8️⃣5️⃣7️⃣5️⃣ intl. runs 👌🏻

3️⃣8️⃣ intl. centuries 💯



Here's wishing former #TeamIndia Captain and former BCCI President @SGanguly99 a very Happy Birthday. 👏 🎂 pic.twitter.com/uxMdtS2fFA