Siddharth Desai : गुजरातच्या सिद्धार्थ देसाईनं रचला इतिहास, रणजी सामन्यात एकट्याने घेतल्या ९ विकेट

9⃣ of the very best 🔥



Gujarat's Siddharth Desai bowled a magnificent spell of 9⃣/3⃣6⃣ against Uttarakhand in Ahmedabad, registering the best bowling figures in an innings by a Gujarat bowler in #RanjiTrophy @IDFCFIRSTBank



Scorecard ▶️ https://t.co/77wEmZZ0yj pic.twitter.com/aLTOKTs3qv