खेळतो कमी, बोलतो जास्त, युनूस खान बाबर आझमवर भडकला, विराटबाबतही केलं मोठं वक्तव्य

Younis Khan said "Babar Azam can score 15,000 runs but he has to know there are bigger things to achieve than captaincy. Look at Virat Kohli! He left captaincy and he's breaking records. Players should not be selfish and should think about the country" 🇮🇳🇵🇰🔥



Do you agree? 🤯 pic.twitter.com/sZEbNOKbqz