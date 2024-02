टी-20 वर्ल्डकपआधी नेपाळचा संघ भारत दौऱ्यावर येणार, तिरंगी मालिका रंगणार

Mark your calendars! 🗓️ Friendship Cup T20 Tri-Series kicks off on March 31st, as Nepal, Gujarat @GCAMotera, and Baroda @cricbaroda clash in Vapi. 🔥#OneBallBattles | #NepalCricket #HappyDressingRoom | #WorldCupYear2024 pic.twitter.com/awtcy6YBap