Ms Dhoni : आम्ही भेटत नाही, पण… विराटसोबत असं आहे धोनीचं नातं, खुद्द माहीनंच केला खुलासा, पाहा

Dhoni was last seen in action on the cricket field during IPL 2024, where he played as a specialist wicketkeeper batter under Ruturaj Gaikwad. Five-time champions, the Chennai Super Kings, failed to qualify for the playoffs, but Dhoni managed to entertain the crowd, which came in large numbers to support him at every venue. Coming down the order with very few balls left, Dhoni scored 161 runs in 11 innings at an average of 53.66 and a strike rate of 220.54, with best score of 37* and a total of 14 fours and 13 sixes in the season.