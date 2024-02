Ranji Trophy 2024 : कुलवंत खेलजोरियानं रचला इतिहास, रणजी सामन्यात घेतले ४ चेंडूत ४ विकेट, व्हिडीओ पाहा

4⃣ in 4⃣! 🔥



Kulwant Khejroliya scalped 4 wickets in 4 balls en route to his five-wicket haul to help Madhya Pradesh beat Baroda in Indore.



Relive the four wickets 🔽@IDFCFIRSTBank | #RanjiTrophy



Scorecard ▶️ https://t.co/6bvps90cWn pic.twitter.com/gk0QQFRjUe