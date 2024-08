विराटची जर्सी ४० लाखांना, रोहित-धोनीच्या बॅटवर लागली बंपर बोली, केएल राहुलने आयोजित केलेल्या लिलावात पडला पैशांचा पाऊस

Kohli's Jersey - 40 LAKHS.

Kohli's gloves - 28 LAKHS.

Rohit's bat - 24 LAKHS.

Dhoni's bat - 13 LAKHS.

Dravid's bat - 11 LAKHS.

Rahul's Jersey - 11 LAKHS.



In the auction conducted by KL Rahul & Athiya for helping needy children 👌 pic.twitter.com/jnYxmLkD2p