या दिवशी रंगणार WPL चा उद्घाटन सोहळा, कार्तिक आर्यन आणि सिद्धार्थ मल्होत्रा करणार परफॉर्म

Yeh Kingdom nahin, Ab Queendom Hai!



Join @TheAaryanKartik as he fights for the Crown for his Queendom!



Watch the #TATAWPL 2024 Opening Ceremony on @JioCinema & @Sports18 LIVE from the M. Chinnaswamy Stadium, Bengaluru.



🗓️ 23rd Feb

⏰ 6.30 PM



🎟️ https://t.co/jP2vYAWukG pic.twitter.com/p5tVvkWcMp