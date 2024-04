RCB vs LSG Playing 11: बंगळुरू- लखनौच्या संघात प्रत्येकी एक-एक बदल; पाहा दोन्ही संघाची प्लेईंग इलेव्हन

News from the centre, Captain Faf has won the toss and we'll chase tonight! 🪙🗞️



☝️ change in the XI:

Topley 🔁 Alzarri#PlayBold #ನಮ್ಮRCB #IPL2024 #RCBvLSG @qatarairways pic.twitter.com/nx5rsUaNiu