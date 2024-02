तन्मय अग्रवालच्या १४७ चेंडूत ३०० धावा, हैदराबादने पाडल्या ४८ षटकात ५२९ धावांचा पाऊस

Magnificent! 🤯



Hyderabad's Tanmay Agarwal has hit the fastest triple century in First-Class cricket, off 147 balls, against Arunachal Pradesh in the @IDFCFIRSTBank #RanjiTrophy match 👌



He's unbeaten on 323*(160), with 33 fours & 21 sixes in his marathon knock so far 🙌 pic.twitter.com/KhfohK6Oc8