Credit and ATM Card: क्रेडिट कार्ड आणि एटीएम कार्ड मध्ये काय फरक असतो?

Haaris Rahim Shaikh HT Marathi
Jan 31, 2025 03:10 PM IST

क्रेडिट आणि एटीएम कार्ड तसे दिसायला सारखेच असतात. परंतु दोन्ही कार्डचे कार्य वेगवेगळे असते. क्रेडिट कार्डमध्ये एका मर्यादेपर्यंत ग्राहकाला कर्ज घेण्याची परवानगी दिली जाते. तर एटीएम कार्ड वापरून तुम्ही तुमच्या बॅक खात्याचा आर्थिक व्यवहार करू शकता.

क्रेडिट कार्ड आणि एटीएम कार्डमधला फरक
क्रेडिट कार्ड आणि एटीएम कार्डमधला फरक

बँकेच्या अनेक ग्राहकांकडे हल्ली क्रेडिट कार्ड आणि एटीएम कार्ड दोन्ही असतात. हे कार्ड दिसायला अगदी सारखेच असतात. कारण ते दोन्ही प्लास्टिक कार्ड असतात. आणि दोन्ही कार्ड आर्थिक व्यवहारासाठी वापरले जातात. तथापि, कार्य, उद्दिष्ट आणि आर्थिक सुरक्षेबाबत दोन्ही कार्डमध्ये फरक असतो. क्रेडिट आणि एटीएम कार्डचे वैशिष्ट्य आणि त्याचा काय काय उपयोग होऊ शकतो हे अधिक चांगल्या प्रकारे समजून घेण्यासाठी माहिती येथे देणार आहोत. 

क्रेडिट कार्ड

बँका तसेच वित्तीय संस्था आपल्याला क्रेडिट कार्ड देतात. क्रेडिट कार्ड हे मुळात ग्राहकासाठी आर्थिक लाभाचे माध्यम आहे. क्रेडिट कार्डच्या माध्यमातून ग्राहक एकप्रकारे बँकेकडून कर्ज घेण्यास पात्र असतो. क्रेडिट कार्डच्या ग्राहकाला एका ठराविक कालावधीच्या आत घेतलेले कर्ज परतफेड करावी लागते. क्रेडिट कार्ड एकप्रकारे ग्राहकाला ‘फिरते’ क्रेडिट प्रदान करत असते.

क्रेडिट कार्ड कसे कार्य करते

  • क्रेडिट कार्डद्वारे बँक आपल्या ग्राहकाला वस्तुंची खरेदी करण्यासाठी काही नियम आणि अटींवर एकप्रकारे उधार पैसे देत असते. 
  • क्रेडिट कार्डद्वारे खरेदी केल्यानंतर रकमेवर व्याज देणे टाळण्यासाठी कर्ज घेतलेली रक्कम एका ठराविक कालावधीत परत करावी लागते.
  • क्रेडिट कार्डचे फायदे काय
  • क्रेडिट कार्डद्वारे तुम्ही कोणत्याही दुकानात किंवा ऑनलाइन प्लॅटफॉर्मवर त्वरित खरेदी करू शकता.
  • क्रेडिट कार्डद्वारे जास्तीत जास्त खरेदी करावी यासाठी ग्राहकाला प्रोत्साहित करण्यासाठी बँका लॉयल्टी पॉईंट्स, डिस्काऊंट किंवा रोख रक्कम यासारखे वारंवार बक्षीस देत असतात.
  • तुम्ही जबाबदारीने क्रेडिट कार्ड वापरले तर या वापराद्वारे तुम्ही तुमचे चांगले क्रेडिट स्कोअर तयार करू शकता.

एटीएम कार्ड

एटीम कार्ड हे डेबिट कार्ड म्हणून ओळखले जाते. एटीएम कार्ड प्रत्यक्षात थेट ग्राहकाच्या बचत खात्याशी जोडलेले असते. एटीएम कार्ड हे ग्राहकाला कोणतीही खरेदी करण्यासाठी, एटीएममधून रोख रक्कम काढण्यासाठी आणि इतर दैनंदिन बँकिंग व्यवहार करण्यासाठी परवानगी देते.

 

एटीएम कार्ड कसे कार्य करते

  • तुमचे बँक खाते तुमच्या एटीएम कार्डशी जोडलेले असते.
  • एटीएमद्वारे तुम्ही तुमच्या बँक खात्यातील रक्कम ताबडतोब काढू शकता.

एटीएमचे फायदे

  • एटीएमद्वारे तुम्ही केवळ तुमच्या बँक अकौंटमध्ये शिल्लक असलेले पैसे काढू शकता. त्यामुळे आपल्याला किती रक्कम खर्च करायची आहे, हे आधीच माहीत असते.
  • एटीएमद्वारे तुम्ही तुमचे आर्थिक व्यवस्थापन चांगले करू शकता.
  • काही एटीएम कार्डमध्ये विशिष्ट प्रकारच्या व्यवहारांसाठी पॉईंट्समध्ये बक्षिसे असतात.
क्रेडिट कार्ड आणि एटीएम कार्ड मधील मुख्य फरक

Aspects

Credit card

ATM card

Source of funds

Based on your credit limit, make use of a line of credit that the provider has issued.

Use the money that is available and is directly connected to your bank account.

Interest charges

If unpaid amounts are not settled within the grace period, interest will be charged.

Since it uses your own funds, there are no interest fees.

Credit score

Based on usage, it can be positive or negative for your credit score.

Has no influence on your credit report.

Spending limit

Spending Limit tied by the credit limit that has been pre-approved.

Limited to the amount that is currently in your bank account.

Fees 

Comprise interest on outstanding accounts, annual fees, and late payment penalties.

Based on usage, moderate ATM withdrawal fees might be added.

Fraud protection

Zero liability for unauthorized transactions and high protection.

Restricted security, highly relying on PIN protection.

क्रेडिट कार्डचे काही तोटे सुद्धा आहेत. परंतु फायदे, बक्षिसे आणि क्रेडिट स्थापित करण्याची संधी तुम्हाला क्रेडिट कार्डद्वारे मिळते. क्रेडिक कार्डद्वारे सुलभतेने मोठ्या प्रमाणावर कर्ज मिळू शकते. परंतु रक्कम थकित झाली तर अधिक व्याजदर आकारला जातो. त्यामुळे देयकांची नियोजन न केल्यास ग्राहकाची आर्थिक अडचण निर्माण होऊ शकते.

(टीप: क्रेडिट कार्डचा वापर स्वतःच्या जोखमीवर करावा)

 

