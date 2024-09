Motorola : पाण्यात पडल्यानंतरही काहीच होणार नाही, मोटोरोलाचा वॉटरप्रूफ फोन स्वस्तात लॉन्च!

Meet the #MotorolaEdge50Neo – your ultimate adventure buddy! With MIL-810H durability, shock resistance, and IP68 protection, it's built to last! 🌟



Launched with 8+256GB at ₹22,999/-, sale starts 24 Sep @Flipkart, https://t.co/YA8qpSXba4 & leading stores.



#ReadyForAnything