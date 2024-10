भारतातील टॉप रिसॉर्ट, एका रात्रीचे ९०,००० भाडे; पुण्यातील महिलने लढवली शक्कल, फुकटात ३ दिवस राहिली!

🔥How I Turned a 4 Lakh Spend on My AMEX Platinum Travel Card into a Dream Vacation at One of India's Top Marriott Resorts!🌟

Hello from The Westin Himalayas🏔️

Excited to share details of how I scored this amazing stay using credit card points 💸🙌

Read till the end 👇 pic.twitter.com/JztTOUbhYq